NJ Transit, Amtrak suspend rail service between Trenton and Metropark due to wire issues

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, July 6, 2023 12:14PM
Officials have announced that due to overhead power issues at Metropark (MET), Northeast Corridor rail service is temporarily suspended in both directions between Trenton and Metropark.

Delays will be expected on the North Jersey Coast Line rail service.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are expected to be cross honored by NJ Transit bus, private carriers and PATH at Newark Penn Station and Penn Station New York.

