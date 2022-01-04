amtrak

220 passengers stuck on Amtrak train heading to NYC due to inclement weather, power outages

By Katherine Lavacca
LYNCHBURG, Virginia (WABC) -- Passengers on an Amtrak train headed to New York are stuck in Virginia because of power outages and bad weather.

Amtrak Crescent Train number 20 started its route in New Orleans Monday morning with a stop in Lynchburg, Virginia, to pick up other passengers on the way to its final destination.

ABC affiliate WSET reports the train made it 20 miles outside of Lynchburg but had to turn around after another train ahead of them encountered downed powerlines and trees on the tracks just north of Nelson County.

All 220 passengers were suppose to continue their journey Monday afternoon, but due to power not being restored, they're being held in the Lynchburg station.

Passengers who started their trip in New Orleans have now been stuck on the train for 24 hours.

According to Amtrak, passengers are able to leave the train, but it's unclear when the train will continue its trip.

Amtrak says the passengers and crew members onboard are ""warm, fed and safe," as the agency is providing food and water.

As of now, there is no expected time of departure.

