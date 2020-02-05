state of the union

State of the Union: President Trump surprises military family with unexpected reunion

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump surprised a military family with an unexpected reunion during the State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.

While discussing how "war places a heavy burden on our nation's extraordinary military families," Trump recognized Amy Williams from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and her two children, 6-year-old Elliana and 3-year-old Rowan.

"Amy works full time and volunteers countless hours helping other military families," Trump said. "For the past seven months, she has done it all while her husband, Sgt. First Class Townsend Williams, is in Afghanistan on his fourth deployment to the Middle East."

SEE ALSO: State of the Union 2020 fact check

Trump continued: "Amy's kids have not seen their father's face in many months. Amy, your family's sacrifice makes it possible for all of our families to live in safety and peace."

"But Amy, there is one more thing. Tonight we have a very special surprise. I am thrilled to inform you that your husband is back from deployment. He is here with us tonight, and we couldn't keep him waiting any longer," Trump said as Williams entered the chamber.

The family received a standing ovation from many in the chamber, and a "USA!" chant broke out before Trump continued his remarks.
