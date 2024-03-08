Extra Time: State of the Union address; health care cyber attack

NEW YORK -- In this edition of Eyewitness News, we take a look at President Biden's State of the Union address.

The president is moments away from giving the most important address of his presidency.

It could, if he doesn't win the presidential election in November, be his last.

ABC's Perry Russom is on Capitol Hill with the report.

Here are the other headlines from Thursday's show:

Healthcare cyber attack

Cyber pirates hacked a large health care tech company in the U.S. this week, drawing plenty of concerns.

Joining Extra Time is Molly Smith, the American Hospital Association's Group Vice President for Public Policy.

Alzheimer's disease and love

Nearly seven million Americans over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer's. More than 70% of them are 75 or older, but younger people are not immune.

There is no cure for Alzheimer's and other dementias, at least not yet.

For one New Yorker, who has torn down the closet door when it comes to Alzheimer's, it's been an emotional journey that has been both a challenge and a blessing.

Townsend Davis wrote about his experience for the New York Times, writing from the heart about his wife Bridget, who at the age of 52 is diagnosed. Eight years later, she doesn't recognize or their children.

Townsend made some news with his writing, talking about his wife, their children and his beloved partner: Debra

Townsend joins Extra Time to share his story.