Ana Ofelia Murguia, known for role in Disney's animated film 'Coco,' dies at 90

Ana Ofelia Murguia, most known for her role in the Disney 2017 animated film "Coco," has died. She was 90.

The National Theater Company of Mexico confirmed the news on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Sunday. A portion of the translated post said "her artistic career was vital for the performing arts of Mexico."

The Mexican-born actress voiced the character of "Mama Coco" in the hit film "Coco." Her early well-known roles were in several Spanish-language films including the 1995 movie "Nobody Will Speak of Us When We're Dead."

Details about her cause of death were not immediately released.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.