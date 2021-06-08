Society

Man missing almost 3 weeks after walking out of NY hospital following 17-hour wait for bed

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News AM Update

POUGHKEEPSIE, Dutchess County (WABC) -- The search is intensifying for a missing father who walked out of New York hospital nearly three weeks ago while seeking psychiatric care.

Andy Neiman was last seen around 9 p.m. on May 21 at the MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, where he had waited for a bed for roughly 17 hours after being admitted.

The 48-year-old, who has bipolar disorder, was wearing only green hospital scrubs and socks, and he took no money, shoes, phone or ID.


Neiman, a graduate of Wesleyan College in Middletown, Connecticut, was described as a "wonderful, spiritual guy" with a special love for his 9-year-old daughter.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help raise money for the search, which is being coordinated through a Facebook group called "Find Andy Neiman."

Family members say they had a viable lead that put him in the Highland area, and they believe he is trying to get back to his home in High Falls, Ulster County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 800-346-3543.

TOP NEWS | Retired NYPD officer fatally shot in torso during dispute in Brooklyn
EMBED More News Videos

Candace McCowan reports on the fatal shooting in Kensington.



----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypoughkeepsiedutchess countyhighlandhigh fallsulster countyhospitalsmissing manmissing person
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News