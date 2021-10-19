otrc

Marvel's 'Eternals' star Angelina Jolie says film's diverse representation is important

By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

Jolie says diverse representation in Marvel's 'Eternals' is important

HOLLYWOOD -- The latest Marvel movie features several characters you may not know -- yet!

"Eternals" follows a group of heroes who had protected earth since the dawn of time. They reunite to try and save humanity once again after some creepy creatures, long thought gone, mysteriously reappear.

The film, from Oscar-winning Director Chloe Zhao, boast a large and diverse cast to help tell one big story.

"It's an epic film. You know, it expands 7,000 years. There are 12 main characters. It's a lot. It's a lot in the film," said Gemma Chan.

Angelina Jolie, who plays "Thena" in the film, strutted the red carpet Monday night with her five children. The 46-year-old actress said diversity in the film's characters drew her to the movie.

"I felt the representation that would be brought forward in this film was really important. And I was very excited to be a part of this family and I wanted this family to be understood globally as a team that worked together and love each other. And so, it meant a lot to me," Jolie said.

"It's going to be completely new for people because most people haven't read those books, so I don't think anybody's ready because this movie has a lot of stuff that's really going to surprise people," said Kumail Nanjiani.

And for one of the film stars, this is all an eye-opening experience.

"It's a big deal. This is actually my first movie premiere so it's like my wedding day!" Lauren Radloff said through a sign language interpreter.

"Eternals" is rated PG-13. It'll be in theaters Nov. 5.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovieangelina joliemovie premieremarveldiversityotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OTRC
See who's performing at the 2021 CMA Awards
ABC special tonight explores life, legacy of Robin Williams
Brandy, Eve shine in ABC's new music-filled series 'Queens'
'The Bachelorette' Michelle Young surprises teachers
TOP STORIES
4 shot when gunfire rings out on Brooklyn street
Remains found at Florida park are likely Brian Laundrie's: Attorney
'Quite strange': Former NYPD chief on Brian Laundrie search
2 teens dead after apparently speeding BMW crashes, overturns
Onions recalled due to salmonella outbreak in 37 states
85-year-old man kicked, robbed at gunpoint in NYC
Parents of unrestrained girl killed on ride sue theme park
Show More
Gas hits $7.59 a gallon in CA town
Maskless NYPD officers disciplined after subway video goes viral
Unions prepare to fight NYC vaccine mandate
What happens if NYPD, FDNY members reject vaccine mandate?
AccuWeather: Stays warm
More TOP STORIES News