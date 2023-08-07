Angus Cloud's mother says the 'Euphoria' star 'did not intend to end his life'

"I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one," Lisa Cloud, the late actor's mother, wrote in a social media post on Friday.

LOS ANGELES -- The mother of "Euphoria" star Angus Cloud, who died Monday at age 25, shared more details about his final day and said while a cause of death hasn't been announced, the actor "did not intend to end his life."

"Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time," Lisa Cloud, the late actor's mother, wrote in a social media post on Friday. "I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one. He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially."

First responders from the Oakland Fire Department determined Cloud was "already deceased" when they were dispatched to the family's California home for a medical emergency, Michael Hunt, a spokesperson for the fire department, told CNN earlier this week.

A cause of death has not yet been determined by the Alameda County Coroner.

"He did not intend to end his life. When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep and didn't wake up," Lisa Cloud's message reads. "We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it's abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world."

His mother continued, noting, "his struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love."

Cloud's mother referenced a brain injury he suffered as a teen.

"His head injury 10 years ago miraculously didn't result in death as it almost always does. He was given 10 bonus years and filled them with creativity and love," she wrote.

"Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case," her post concluded. "To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life. Bless your hearts."

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three-digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.



