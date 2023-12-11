Man arrested for allegedly abusing dogs at day care, swinging them above his head by their leash

MASSAPEQUA, New York (WABC) -- A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly abusing dogs at the dog day care facility he worked for in Nassau County.

Andrew Laurendi, 21, was terminated from his employment at Pawllywood, a dog day care in Massapequa, following the incidents.

Laurendi was seen on video swinging multiple dogs above his head by the leash attached to their necks, then let the leash go causing the dogs to fall to the ground, police say. Laurendi is also accused of smashing a dog's face into a face, and police say the dog suffered serious injury.

He has been charged with animal cruelty and torturing or injuring an animal/failure to provide sustenance.

Laurendi is due back in court on December 21.

