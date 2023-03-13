Police investigate alleged animal abuse at NJ dog training center after disturbing video surfaces

Bubba Luv Dog Training in Rahway, New Jerey was shut down after alleged animal abuse complaints. Toni Yates has the story.

RAHWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A dog training facility in New Jersey was shut down after images of a trainer caused concern over possible animal abuse.

Police in Rahway are investigating after multiple disturbing videos surfaced from a dog training center. In one, you see what appears to be a man beating and choking a dog. Another shows a man, kneeling on a dog.

But a representative of the training and rescue center said the video does not tell the whole story.

Officers were on the scene Monday as a woman removed belongings including tree dogs from the premises and An unsafe structure notice was put on to the door of Bubba Luv Dog Training.

This comes after a neighbor posted images of what she considered a dog being abused. Those images were shared hundreds of times on social media and met with collective outrage.

"I hear whimpering and crying off and on, off and on," the neighbor told Eyewitness News. "I peeked through the curtain and I saw what I saw. It was the most disturbing thing ever."

It turns out she is not the only one who has complained about the training facility.

Another neighbor took a video in December showing a man kneeling on a dog and pinning it down.

Dawn Menendez says she's brought her dog Shugi to Bubba Luv Dog Training for 8 years. She told us this.

"Last year at one point they both came out with my dog saying she injured herself," Menendez said. "Something with her neck."

The business lists the owner as Joshua Silverstein.

People identifying themselves as clients said the owner sent messages to them trying to explain what was being done to the dog in the video.

One posted the message on the Rahway Police Department's Facebook page.

"The dog's owners acknowledged they are familiar with their pet's leash behavior and declined to press charges," the response read.

Some residents say they asked the city to investigate long ago.

