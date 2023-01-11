NJ dog owners face charges after leaving 'Coco' outside in freezing cold with no food, no water

The Monmouth County SPCA says "Coco" the Rottweiler was chained up on a concrete pad with no food or water for three days.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, New Jersey -- Two people in New Jersey are facing animal cruelty charges after they left their dog outside in the freezing cold over Christmas.

Iquan Carson and Shonquel Lindsey allegedly left their Neptune home when their pipes froze, and didn't take their 10-year-old pup with them.

"Coco" was rescued by the SPCA and although she does have some medical conditions, she will eventually be put up for adoption.

"We can't fathom what this sweet dog had been feeling when she was freezing on a concrete pad for days, it must have felt like a lifetime. This type of cruelty will not be tolerated and we will continue to prosecute offenders to the fullest extent of the law - we are the leaders of Humane Law Enforcement in the State of New Jersey for this reason," Executive Director of the MCSPCA Ross Licitra said.

Officials say "Coco" is in good hands and is described as gentle and loving by her caretakers.