Anti-Semitic rant caught on camera at Costco in Nassau County; man arrested

NORTH LAWRENCE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police in Nassau County have arrested a man for allegedly harassing a group of people, including a rabbi and an 11-year-old child, over their religion.It happened Sunday at the Costco store on Rockaway Turnpike in North Lawrence.The rabbi recorded the anti-Semitic rant on his phone while he was shopping with his wife and son.He posted on his Facebook page that the verbal assault started in a bathroom.The rabbi then pulled out his phone and started recording. He followed the suspect, who police have identified as 20-year-old Justin Pichizaca, into the store.The video shows an angry rant, laced not only with racist and anti-Semitic slurs but also with a threat of physical violence.Investigators say that video led them to the suspect.Pichizaca, from Queens, is now facing charges of aggravated harassment and menacing.The rabbi said on Facebook that at first responding officers said no crime had been committed, but a detective later decided the comments and threats did warrant a criminal investigation.The rabbi praised police for the pursuing the matter.Pichizaca was expected in court later on Tuesday.----------