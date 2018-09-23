HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --A vandal sprayed anti-Semitic graffiti on the home of a supporter of a New Jersey congressman's re-election campaign.
Signs saying 'Josh Gottheimer for Congress' as well as the supporter's home in Hampton Township, Sussex County were spray-painted with swastikas, along with pro-Trump and anti-liberal slogans.
Gottheimer is a Democrat and is Jewish.
Both he and his Republican opponent are condemning the vandalism.
