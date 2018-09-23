Anti-Semitic vandalism at home of supporter of New Jersey congressman

The home of a supporter of New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer was vandalized.

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
A vandal sprayed anti-Semitic graffiti on the home of a supporter of a New Jersey congressman's re-election campaign.

Signs saying 'Josh Gottheimer for Congress' as well as the supporter's home in Hampton Township, Sussex County were spray-painted with swastikas, along with pro-Trump and anti-liberal slogans.

Gottheimer is a Democrat and is Jewish.

Both he and his Republican opponent are condemning the vandalism.

