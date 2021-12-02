Health & Fitness

Officials investigating how anti-vaccine poster ended up in NYC bus stop

EMBED <>More Videos

DOT investigating how anti-vaccine poster ended up in NYC bus stop

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An anti-vaccination ad, designed to look like a New York City ad encouraging vaccination, somehow ended up in a bus stop in Brooklyn.

The poster was spotted by a Twitter use at a B43 bus stop at Carroll Street and Kingston Avenue in Crown Heights.

The Department of Transportation outsources bus stop ads to a vendor, who is telling them they didn't sell this.

DOT is now investigating whether someone vandalized the bus stop and put the poster up themselves.



"Street furniture will not promote vaccine disinformation in our city," the DOT said in a statement. "This poster is coming down today. Our franchisee didn't sell this ad, and it's possible that someone pried open the glass casing. We'll continue to investigate and share more information as soon as we can."

MTA Communications Director Tim Minton released the following statement about the poster:

"Bus shelters are not MTA property and though we would prefer not to have objectionable messages marketed to our customers, we have no power to manage content for these facilities, which are controlled by the City of New York. We appreciate NYC DOT announcing it will remove ads that spread disinformation during a public health crisis."

ALSO READ | President Biden to make at-home rapid tests free in new COVID plan
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports that President Biden is rolling out a winter coronavirus strategy that includes making at-home rapid tests free.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbrooklyncrown heightsnew york cityvaccinesmtabusreopen nyccovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News