Anti-violence rally held in the Bronx amid shooting spike

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- New York City lawmakers and activists held a march in the Bronx Monday after yet another bloody weekend in New York City as the surge in shootings continues.

City Council Member Vanessa Gibson joined with District Attorney Darcel Clark, anti-violence groups, clergy, and local elected officials to announce Operation Save Our Sons and Sisters, to denounce the recent wave of gun violence in the Claremont and Concourse neighborhoods.

Operation SOS was formed in response to the ongoing gun violence that has claimed the lives of several young men and women of color in the Bronx and across the city.

As the number of homicides increase, families have been devastated and residents are terrified.

In response to the ongoing violence, Operation SOS announced a Peace Walk, a Youth Summit and Occupy the Block efforts with the overall goal to respond to the challenges as a community.

There were at least three shootings early Monday, including:

7 a.m. - A 66-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks at Nostrand and Atlantic avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. She was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.
3 a.m. - A man was shot in the back while driving on the Grand Central Parkway in Queens. He was taken to Woodhull Hospital in stable condition.

2:30 a.m. - A 32-year-old man was shot in the left leg at Utica Avenue and Sterling Place in Crown Heights. He was taken to Kings County Hospital Center in stable condition.

There were 11 shooting incidents with 11 victims on Sunday, including a 23-year-old man who was shot in the shoulder and collarbone at East 139th Street and Brook Avenue in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx around 11 p.m. He was taken to Lincoln Medical Center in stable condition.

Authorities say that Friday through Sunday, there were 22 shooting incidents with 24 victims. In the last week, there have been 64 shooting incidents with 77 victims.

