Suffolk County launching new program to combat antisemitism

SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- Suffolk County is announcing a new initiative to combat antisemitism.

Starting this week, people can report anti-Semitic incidents to the county's 311 call center.

Officials are working with the Suffolk County Jewish American Advisory Board to launch the program.

According to a report by the American Jewish Committee, 84% of Jewish Americans don't report anti-Semitic incidents because they don't think they're serious enough, or that anything will be done about it.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and other officials will hold a news conference on Tuesday to announce the new program.

