Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: 'We came close to half of the House nearly dying' during riots

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is continuing her call for President Donald Trump to be removed from office following Wednesday's attack on the Capitol.Ocasio-Cortez spoke out on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday morning days after her experience inside the Capitol during the riots.The Democratic congresswoman said what happened Wednesday was "insurrection against the United States."Ocasio-Cortez said accountability is required for the healing process to begin."If we allow insurrection against the United States with impunity, with no accountability, we are inviting it to happen again, that is how serious it is," she said.She believes the president must be removed from office. She said every minute and every hour the president remains in office is a clear and present danger to the country.Ocasio-Cortez also said it's important to bar him from running for office ever again and prevent him from pardoning himself from charges he was impeached for."We came close to half of the House nearly dying on Wednesday... and if another head of state came in and ordered an attack on the United States Congress, would we say that that should not be prosecuted?" Ocasio-Cortez said. "It is an act of insurrection, it's an act of hostility, and we must have accountability because without it, it will happen again."Ocasio-Cortez said she believes the House will move forward with impeachment.However, she said it's not a question of debating which avenue to pursue when it comes to removing Trump from office -- impeachment, 25th Amendment or investigating other avenues through the 14th Amendment -- she believes Congress will take an all-of-the-above approach.----------