Firefighters battled flames at Williamsburg apartment building

Ken Rosato reports on the blaze on Montrose Avenue in Williamsburg.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A fire tore through a three-story apartment building in Brooklyn Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to reports of flames shooting through a window on the second floor of a building on Montrose Avenue in Williamsburg.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

