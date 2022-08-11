Man arrested for slashing over 40 tires in Queens

BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Police have arrested man wanted for slashing over 40 tires in a neighborhood in Queens over the weekend.

Dee Lazersmith, 42, was arrested and charged with over 50 counts of criminal mischief for allegedly slashing the tires of 27 separate vehicles along 42nd Avenue in Bayside.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Dozens of frustrated car owners in Queens woke up Sunday morning to find someone had slashed their tires overnight.

In exclusive video obtained by Eyewitness News, a man can be seen bending down next to a car, which hours later had a flat tire.

It happened right around 4 a.m. Sunday. At one point, the suspect crossed a grassy medium and headed towards a pickup truck, which now leans a bit to the left because of two flats.

Police want to know who slashed the tires on dozens of cars along 42nd Avenue in Bayside.

Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson spoke to some of the car owners impacted by the slashing spree and how much it could cost them.

"Probably upwards of about $200 for each tire," car owner Carlos Cabrera said.

Some car owners ended up with four flats.

For most of them, the only option is parking on the street, where on Sunday, many spent time switching out bad tires and calling tow trucks.

But this is just the tip of the iceberg, and it's not the first time.

"This is $200 today, hopefully this won't happen again," car owner Donald Deneke said. "Friends of mine had this on Monday $500 and today is another $500 on a brand-new car."

Just last week, a similar incident occurred, where tires were slashed.

All four tires on Ivana's daughter's car are flat. Replacing them will cost over $700 for the cheapest tires.

She can't go to work now because she doesn't have a car.

It's not clear how, or if, the man seen in the video is connected to all of this. Some wonder if it's people heading home from the bars up the street, or if it's more organized.

