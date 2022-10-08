Firefighter among 4 injured in fire at Ridgewood, Queens apartment building

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- A firefighter was among four people who were injured in a fire at an apartment building in Queens early Saturday.

Flames broke out inside the three-story building on Gates Avenue in Ridgewood just before 5:30 a.m.

The fire spread to an adjoining building before firefighters were finally able to extinguish the flames.

The four victims all suffered minor injuries.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.

