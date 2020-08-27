PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire tore through a Paterson building overnight and damaged two others, leaving dozens of residents homeless.
Heavy flames shot from the three-story apartment building on Mill Street at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
The blaze went to four alarms and damaged two other buildings before firefighters declared the situation under control
No injuries were reported, but 62 residents were left homeless.
They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Fire damages apartment buildings, leaves dozens homeless in Paterson, New Jersey
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News