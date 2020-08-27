Fire damages apartment buildings, leaves dozens homeless in Paterson, New Jersey

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire tore through a Paterson building overnight and damaged two others, leaving dozens of residents homeless.

Heavy flames shot from the three-story apartment building on Mill Street at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

The blaze went to four alarms and damaged two other buildings before firefighters declared the situation under control

No injuries were reported, but 62 residents were left homeless.

They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

