Woman, 35, killed in apartment fire in Jamaica, Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A 35-year-old woman is dead after fire ripped through an apartment in Jamaica, Queens.The blaze broke out around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in a building at South Jamaica Houses in the 100 block of 159th Street.Firefighters arrived to find fire on the second floor of the 3-story NYCHA building.The blaze was confined to a single apartment. Crews were able to declare the situation under control within half an hour.A 35-year-old woman did not survive.No other injuries were reported.Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.----------