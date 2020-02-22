Woman, 35, killed in apartment fire in Jamaica, Queens

By
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A 35-year-old woman is dead after fire ripped through an apartment in Jamaica, Queens.

The blaze broke out around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in a building at South Jamaica Houses in the 100 block of 159th Street.

Firefighters arrived to find fire on the second floor of the 3-story NYCHA building.

The blaze was confined to a single apartment. Crews were able to declare the situation under control within half an hour.

A 35-year-old woman did not survive.

No other injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.

