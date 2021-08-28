Apollo Theater reopens with star-studded lineup fronted by Nona Hendryx

The iconic Apollo Theater reopens to the public on Saturday after being shut down for live performances due to the pandemic.
The Harlem concert hall is celebrating it's reopening with a star-studded lineup that will include Nona Hendryx, Bishop Hezekiah Walker and the cast of the Broadway show "Ain't Too Proud to Beg."
ALSO READ | Uncertainty still swirling as NYC students set to head back to school
Admission is free with tickets available on the Apollo Theater's website.
Proof of vaccination is required for all attendees.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip