apple

Apple delays return to offices indefinitely, gives each employee $1,000 for equipment

EMBED <>More Videos

Apple delays employees return to offices indefinitely

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Apple will delay bringing its workers back to the office until a "yet to be determined" date while giving all of its corporate and retail employees $1,000 to buy equipment for their home offices.

The development was shared with Apple employees in an email from CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Apple confirmed the details of the email to CNN Business.

The Silicon Valley giant's move comes amid a rise in Covid-19 cases and concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant. Earlier this week, Apple reinstated a mask mandate at all of its US stores and is reportedly also closing some of them because of a surge in cases.

Several companies including Google, Lyft, Uber, and Amazon have also pushed back their reopening dates multiple times as uncertainty around the pandemic continues.

Early on in the pandemic, several companies including Google and Facebook also offered their employees $1,000 bonuses to help with work-from-home expenses.



(The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscupertinobusinesscovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccinetechnologyappleu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
APPLE
Apple reinstates mask mandate at US stores over COVID concerns
Cyber Monday 2021 deals shopping guide
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
New video shows attacker stab security guard inside NYC Apple Store
TOP STORIES
NY reports record number of new COVID cases as holiday travel ramps up
5 hospitalized in Queens carbon monoxide incident
10 Broadway shows have canceled performances amid recent COVID surge
NHL postpones upcoming games involving Canadian-based teams
NYC concert venue 1st to require vaccination and negative COVID test
Omicron manageable if precautions taken, former CDC director says
Man driving backhoe damaged cars, home before police fatally shot him
Show More
AccuWeather: Clear and cold
Kentucky community works together after devastation from tornadoes
Deserving family of 10 gifted massive Christmas light display
What to know about Kwanzaa
Manchin says he can't vote for Biden's $2T 'Build Back Better' bill
More TOP STORIES News