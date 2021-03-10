Apple Watch saves New Hampshire man's life after he fell through frozen pond

By Eyewitness News
NEW HAMPSHIRE (WABC) -- A teacher from New Hampshire is crediting his Apple Watch with saving his life.

William Rogers fell through the ice over the weekend while skating on a frozen pond.

He was struggling to pull himself out, but the ice kept breaking.

After about 10 minutes he started suffering hypothermia, but that's when he remembered his Apple Watch and was able to call 911.

"Told them that I probably had 10 minutes before I was not going to be able to respond anymore," Rogers said.

Firefighters were able to reach Rogers within five minutes after his call.

He is now recovering from his near-death ordeal.

