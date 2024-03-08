New Jersey school district dismissing early to keep kids safe during total solar eclipse

LIVINGSTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A school district in New Jersey is taking steps to protect children during next month's total solar eclipse and will send kids home early.

A letter from the school superintendent of Livingston Public Schools was sent home this week telling parents the school district will dismiss early that day.

Some parents and staff expressed concerns that students would be tempted to look directly at the sun during dismissal the day of the eclipse.

The eclipse is scheduled to happen April 8 between 3 and 4 p.m., around the time school would normally let out.

Schools will dismiss at noon or 12:45 p.m. instead because without proper equipment, the looking at the sun can cause damage to the kids' eyes.

"We consulted with our District Physician, who echoed the abovementioned concern. Our physician added that the glare and distraction caused by the solar eclipse could also present a challenge with driving during this time, which might negatively impact the safety of our parents, staff, and bus drivers," the letter to parents said.

Lunch will not be served and students will be dismissed at the following times:

-Elementary Schools: 12 p.m.

-Mount Pleasant Middle School: 12:45 p.m.

-Heritage Middle Schools: 12:45 p.m.

-Livingston High School: 12 p.m.

The school board also approved halting all outdoor activities that day between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

