2 dead in wrong way crash on Palisades Parkway in Rockland County

CLARKSTOWN, Rockland County (WABC) -- Two people were killed in a wrong way accident on the Palisades Parkway early Sunday.

It happened around 2:39 a.m. near exit 10 in the town of Clarkstown, where State Police responded to a call of a head on collision.

Police said 27-year-old Aristan Garandeau entered the freeway traveling south in the northbound passing lane before hitting a 2016 Toyota Avalon.

The driver of the Toyota, 27-year-old Brendan Seabrook, of Wilkes Barre, PA, was transported to Montefiore Nyack Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Garandeau was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garandeau was an EMT with the Peekskill Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

"It is with great sadness we announce the passing of EMT Aristan Garandeau," the department said in a statement. "His smile and laughter could fill a room, and he was loved by all who walked through our doors."

The incident is still under investigation.

