Person killed in bear attack in Arizona; animal also dead, authorities say

ARIZONA -- One person was killed in a bear attack in Arizona, and the animal was also killed, authorities confirmed Friday.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office responded to the Groom Creek area in Prescott, where the attack happened. The victim has not been identified.

Authorities said the bear had also been killed, but it's unclear who did it and how.

Additional details about what led up to the attack were not immediately released.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office urged the public to not shoot any bears unless there is an immediate threat, saying that it is against the law.

