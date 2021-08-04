Armed robbery in front of ATM in Bronx caught on camera

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10927170" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Bill de Blasio announced vaccines will be required for indoor activities in NYC and the "Key to NYC Pass" will be enforced.

BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman who robbed a man in front of an ATM in the Bronx.It happened on July 21 at 6:30 a.m. in front of the Chase ATM on Castle Hill Avenue.Surveillance video showed the man walking down the street before approaching the victim and taking out a gun.He demanded the man hand over his wallet and $650 in cash.The gunman then took off. The victim was not injured in the robbery.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------