Armed robbery in front of ATM in Bronx caught on camera

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Man robbed at gunpoint in front of Bronx ATM

BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman who robbed a man in front of an ATM in the Bronx.

It happened on July 21 at 6:30 a.m. in front of the Chase ATM on Castle Hill Avenue.


Surveillance video showed the man walking down the street before approaching the victim and taking out a gun.

He demanded the man hand over his wallet and $650 in cash.



The gunman then took off. The victim was not injured in the robbery.


Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

TOP NEWS | NYC announces proof of vaccine requirement for indoor events
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced vaccines will be required for indoor activities in NYC and the "Key to NYC Pass" will be enforced.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york cityrobberyatmarmed robberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
At least 1 dead in horrific crash between car and tractor trailer
Obama scales back 60th birthday celebration due to COVID concerns
Broadway's 1st post-pandemic play opens for previews
Protest expected outside Cuomo's office after probe found harassment
AccuWeather: More clouds than sun, still comfortable
Biden, local govs call for Cuomo's resignation following AG report
Police bodycam video released of Florida condo collapse
Show More
COVID Updates: FDA could give full approval to Pfizer shot in weeks
NYC announces proof of vaccine requirement for indoor events
New Jersey couple welcomes rare set of identical triplets
Shark sightings close Fire Island beach until further notice
Man duct-taped to seat for allegedly touching flight attendants
More TOP STORIES News