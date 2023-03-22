2 men wanted in string of armed jewelry robberies in Bronx, Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are searching for two men in a string of armed jewelry robberies throughout the city.

The first incident happened in the Bronx back on March 3 at 5:18 a.m.

A 27-year-old woman and a 32-year-old woman were approached by a man as they left a business on Grand Concourse.

The man took out a gun and then forcibly removed the women's necklaces.

The 32-year-old victim sustained minor scratches and bruising and the 27-year-old victim was not hurt.

The robber took off northbound in a dark gray BMW X5 on Grand Concourse with approximately $8,000 worth of stolen jewelry.

The next day at 7:25 a.m. a man got out of that same vehicle and approached a 40-year-old man inside the Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street 1 line subway station.

The robber took out a gun and then struck the victim in the head with it, before forcibly removing jewelry and a wallet containing credit cards and $1,200 from him.

The robber fled the scene as a passenger in the BMW.

The victim sustained minor bruising and scratches as a result of this incident but did not require hospitalization.

Just hours later at 10:15 a.m., the two men entered a barbershop on East 169 Street and displayed a firearm at a 50-year-old victim.

The victim was struck in the head with the firearm and had his jewelry forcibly taken from his neck and wrist.

The robbers fled the location in that same dark gray BMW X5 with approximately $14,000 worth of jewelry.

The victim suffered a cut on his forehead but did not require hospitalization.

The first robber is described as a man with a light complexion, 20-25 years of age, approximately 160-170 pounds, approximately 5'8'', with a tattoo on his right hand and last seen wearing a black Nike jacket, and gray sneakers.

The second robber is described as a man with a medium complexion, 20-25 years of age, approximately 160-170 pounds, approximately 5'8, last seen wearing all black clothing and white and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

