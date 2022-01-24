NJ town investigating rash of armed robberies on same day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11503880" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller reports from NYU Langone Health in Kips Bay as NYPD officer Wilbert Mora continues his fight for life.

MAPLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in one New Jersey town are investigating a rash of armed robberies that all occurred on the same day.The three incidents happened in Maplewood on January 22, and all followed a similar pattern.Authorities say all three victims were women who were walking alone when they were approached by an individual wearing a mask.The first incident happened at 10:10 a.m. in the area of 124 Jacoby Street, where a 64-year-old woman was walking when the man approached from behind, brandishing a handgun.He knocked her to the ground and assaulted her by striking her in the face, police said, stealing her purse and fleeing in a dark colored vehicle that was waiting nearby.The victim was transported to University Hospital for treatment.The second incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. in the area of 95 Franklin Terrace.Police say the 44-year-old victim was walking alone when she was approached by a dark colored vehicle. A masked individual exited the passenger side, brandishing a handgun, and demanded her purse.After a brief struggle, the suspect got control of the purse, returned to the vehicle and fled the area.The victim of this incident did not request medical attention at the time of the incident.The third incident occurred at approximately 1 p.m. in the area of 616 Irvington Avenue.The 37-year-old victim and Newark as walking alone when a similar vehicle approached and a masked individual exited the passenger side.He brandished a handgun and demanded her purse, and the victim relinquished her belongings without resistance and was unharmed.The suspect got back into the vehicle and fled the area.In all incidents, the suspect vehicle flees to the borders and returns back to the area.The vehicle, a dark gray Infinity was stolen out of Newark City Saturday while running with the key in it. The vehicle was later recovered in Newark.Maplewood police impounded the vehicle and towed it to police headquarters to complete a forensic examination.The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact police.