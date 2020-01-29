Arrest in death of philanthropist after Fort Greene, Brooklyn fire

By Eyewitness News
FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police made an arrest after a well-known philanthropist was found dead in a fire in Brooklyn.

Dondre Richardson, 33, is facing murder and arson charges.

That's after 59-year-old Lamont Antonio Litman was found dead with puncture wounds and burns, when a fire burned through the lobby of his building in Fort Greene on Monday, January 20.

Litman ran a charity called Virginia's House of Hope aimed at helping improve the lives of children in his community.

"Antonio Litman is the kindest man you would ever want to meet, always doing something for someone else," friend Kevin Bond said.

"Oh yes, very generous with the kids, my grandkids, everybody in the neighborhood, always giving them stuff and helping them," neighbor Magdalene Bowen said.

