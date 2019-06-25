Arrest made after man visiting NYC from Alabama punched, killed

40-year-old Troy Scott, from Alabama

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man is under arrest in connection to the death of a man visiting New York City for his sister's baby shower who was punched in the face.

Police said they responded to a fight in progress Saturday around 1 a..m. near East 169 Street and Prospect Avenue in the Bronx.

Nearby, they found 40-year-old Troy Scott, from Birmingham, Alabama, unconscious and unresponsive. He was transported to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

On Tuesday, police announced 34-year-old Jimmy Rosario was arrested on a charge assault. Charges against him could be upgraded.

Police said the victim was involved in a verbal dispute with the attacker before he was punched. Scott then fell, cracked his head and died, police said.

Scott's family said he flew to New York on Friday for his sister's baby shower, and he was scheduled to return home Monday.

"If he knew who my son was, he never would have done what he did. My son had a heart of gold," Stedroy Phillips, Scott's father, told Eyewitness News exclusively.

