Man intentionally set his Long Island house on fire with roommates inside: Police

EMBED <>More Videos

Man intentionally set his house on fire with roommates inside: Police

GLEN COVE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island arrested a man who they say purposely set his home on fire.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene at 14 Raymond Street just before 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities say 47-year-old Alex Kirton set the fire while his roommates were inside.



A 41-year-old man suffered second and third degree burns in the fire and is in critical condition at a local hospital.

The second victim, a 68-year-old man, suffered smoke inhalation and has since recovered and been released from the hospital.

Kirton is charged with arson and attempted murder.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

ALSO READ | Disturbing details revealed after DOC captain charged in inmate's suicide
EMBED More News Videos

Rebecca Hillman is charged in the suicide of Ryan Wilson, who died after Hillman allegedly left him alone and unaided for 15 minutes despite being aware he was hanging himself.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
glen covenassau countyarrestattempted murderarsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
More TOP STORIES News