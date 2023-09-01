Exclusive: BMW totaled in intentional trash fire in Chelsea is latest in series of arsons: FDNY

The FDNY is tracking a series of intentional trash fires in Chelsea, Manhattan. Jim Dolan has the exclusive story.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Many people consider parking on the city streets a risk. You could return to your vehicle to find it has a scratch on the side or a parking ticket on the windshield.

When Michael Ganchrski approached his 2004 BMW in Chelsea Friday, he was met with quite the shock. His car was totaled-- not in an accident, but by an apparent arson.

A large pile of recyclables was set on fire in Cheslea around 3 a.m. at 155 West 21st Street where Ganchrski parked his car.

The trash fire was so hot it melted the fabric of the car's seats and the windshield exploded from the heat. The hood of the car was blown out and the tires blew up.

The front of the car behind Ganchrski's was melted in the fire, as well as the cover of an electric panel more than ten feet away.

In video from the scene, a person lights up the pile of recyclables by using an aerosol can and a lighter. They seem to admire the fire as they walk away.

This arson is just the latest in a series of trash fires the FDNY has been tracking in Manhattan.

Fire marshals are now investigating.

