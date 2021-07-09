Redwood City Fourth graders create a post-pandemic mural to bring hope to their community

REDWOOD CITY; Calif. -- Redwood City fourth graders and nonprofit, Art in Action, have created a new mural in hopes of what the future will look like after the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When we first went into shelter-in-place, we tried to think of a project that we could celebrate being together once again," said Mary Carbullido, Executive Director of Art in Action. "What could we contribute to the community to bring them joy?"
For over three decades, Art in Action has provided visual art curriculum to students in Kindergarten through eighth grade to schools throughout the country.
Through Art in Action, students learn about art and culture from around the world and how to express their emotions through art.
"The most important piece is that we help the children look at the world through a different perspective," said Carbullido. "Especially now, it is so important for the children to experience art and immerse themselves in this creative process because of the world that we're still living through. We see the benefit of creating art together, collaborating, and how it effects social and emotional wellness of the children."
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Art in Action worked with 170 fourth grade students from Adelante Selby Spanish Immersion School to provide virtual art lessons and to brainstorm ideas for a mural.
"The question was 'what do you hope for when we come out of this pandemic?," Carbullido asked. "The first thing they said was, 'I want to see my friends.'"
The theme of the mural is community, connection, and hope.
In the mural, children are seen holding hands, playing together, and are kicking a soccer ball, shaped like the COVID-19 virus.
"There is a bunch of different kids, kind of like holding hands like we are stronger together," Sebastian Cifuentes, fourth grade student. "When I did this, it made me feel like I am doing something for the community."
The mural took four days to complete in order to ensure all 170 fourth graders could participate.
"We are super proud of their accomplishments," said Carbullido. "We're excited that it has actually come to fruition after a yearlong process."
Fourth grade class at Adelante Selby Spanish Immersion School are excited to show their mural to their family, friends, and the Downtown Redwood City community.
"I want to be able to see that we made an impact," said Sebastian Sayers, fourth grade student. "And a solid good one."
Visit the mural at 751 Bradford Street in Redwood City, California.
For more information or to donate to Art in Action, visit their website.
