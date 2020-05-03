Coronavirus News: Virtual art tours providing immersive escape during COVID-19 pandemic

"I've taken my groups to galleries, to museums and to artist's studios," said Natasha Schlesinger.
Even during the pandemic, Schlesinger continues her Art Muse Tours - but virtually.
The tours are each an hour-long, and are immersive - with walks through museums, galleries and artist's studios.
"This had to be much more interactive, much more exciting - more dimensional," says Schlesinger.
Traditionally she would take 15 people on a tour, each paying $95. Now about 60 plus tune in, for just $15 each.
"The screen becomes a portal into the universe," Says Schlesinger.
Questions are welcome, and because there is no walking on this tour, Schlesinger can cover more ground.
"You can't travel with me from Chelsea to Paris or London if I meet you in Chelsea - but you can do that via the virtual tours - the zoom tours," she says.
And those who miss the live tour can always watch a recording at their convenience. Clearly there is access to art in so many ways, even as we shelter at home.
"Fundamentally it's what's changing in the art world as a totality," adds Schlesinger.
When stuck at home - art is a great ticket out.
