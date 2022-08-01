3 hurt after apparent explosion near Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Three people are being treated for burns after an apparent explosion at or near Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens on Monday.
The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. at Meridian Road and Shea Road.
FDNY officials say two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
A third victim showed up in a separate vehicle.
There's no word yet on any of their conditions or how exactly it happened.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
