3 hurt after apparent explosion near Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens

Three people are being treated for burns after an apparent explosion at or near Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens on Monday.

The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. at Meridian Road and Shea Road.

FDNY officials say two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

A third victim showed up in a separate vehicle.

There's no word yet on any of their conditions or how exactly it happened.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

