Trump's civil fraud trial judge receives envelope with white powder, sources says

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- The judge who oversaw former President Trump's civil fraud trial received an envelope containing a white powder Wednesday, prompting an emergency response from the NYPD, FDNY, and others, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The envelope was addressed to Justice Arthur Engoron, who imposed a nearly half-billion dollar judgment against Trump.

The judge was never in any danger. The letter was received in the operations office of the courthouse, known colloquially by its address 60 Centre Street, the sources said.

The incident happened at 9:55 a.m. on Wednesday.

Two court officers were the only ones exposed to the substance, which is not believed to be harmful but drew a significant response.

Justice Engoron received multiple threats before, during, and after Trump's civil fraud trial, including a bomb threat at his Long Island home on the day of closing arguments.

Engoron imposed a limited gag order on Trump's statements to protect court staff. A similar gag order is being sought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for Trump's criminal trial next month at a courthouse two blocks away.

