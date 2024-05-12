NYPD officers shoot, kill man reportedly armed with gun in East Flatbush, Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police shot and killed a man who they say was armed with a gun in Brooklyn on early Sunday morning.

Two NYPD officers and a sergeant were patrolling near East 52nd Street and Church Avenue around 1 a.m. when they noticed a man pointing a firearm at another man.

Police say they got out of their vehicle and ordered the man to drop his weapon, but he refused and attempted to flee the scene.

Officers managed to temporarily subdue the man with a taser, but he got back up, still with the gun in hand.

The officers gave further warnings to the man to drop the gun before shooting him, according to NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey.

First responders transported the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

About an hour and a half after the incident, police say another man walked into a local hospital with a graze wound and said he was in the vicinity of the shooting.

Authorities say part of their investigation will be to determine if the individual was injured in the same shooting.

