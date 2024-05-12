Ice Spice MetroCard set to roll out in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA is back with another edition of limited MetroCard featuring a New York City native.

Bronx rapper Ice Spice is set to have a new MetroCard commemorated in her honor.

The MTA made the announce on Sunday.

The agency is making 50,000 MetroCards available at stations in the Bronx and Manhattan.

The honor comes in conjunction with the release of the rapper debut album "Y2K."

The cards will made available for purchase starting Monday, May 13 at select stations.

Subway riders can grab their cards from at the Fordham Road 4 train station, the Fordham Road B, D station, 34-Street Penn Station on the A, C, E line and at Times Square-42nd Street.

