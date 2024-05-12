  • Watch Now
NYPD finds man fatally shot in the head in Allerton section of the Bronx; no arrests made

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, May 12, 2024
Man fatally shot in the Bronx; no arrests made
Police say they found the 25-year-old victim fatally shot in the head in the Bronx late Saturday night.

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in a residential building in the Bronx late Saturday night.

According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911 call around 10:50 p.m. for a report of a person shot at 690 Allerton Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found 25-year-old Daniel Lachapel with a gunshot wound to the head.

Emergency responders also responded and declared the victim dead at the scene.

There are currently no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

