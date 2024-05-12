NYPD finds man fatally shot in the head in Allerton section of the Bronx; no arrests made

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in a residential building in the Bronx late Saturday night.
According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911 call around 10:50 p.m. for a report of a person shot at 690 Allerton Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers found 25-year-old Daniel Lachapel with a gunshot wound to the head.
Emergency responders also responded and declared the victim dead at the scene.
There are currently no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.
