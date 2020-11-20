Society

Founder of NY Waterway ferry company passes away at 95

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The founder of the NY Waterway ferry company has passed away.

Arthur Imperatore Sr., a transportation pioneer who launched NY Waterway as a single route in 1986, died on Wednesday at the age of 95.

NY Waterway was called 'Arthur's Folly' by some, but it became a hugely successful commuter ferry company that was the forerunner of the resurgence of ferries across the Hudson River.

The waterway's ferries have transported almost 300 million commuters and tourists since its creation.

However, the ferry fleet has come to be defined by two major incidents.

The first, when the ferries helped evacuate 150,000 people out of Manhattan after the September 11th terror attacks.

And the second, when the ferries aided Flight 1547 passengers after it landed in the Hudson River on January 15, 2009, dubbed as the "Miracle on the Hudson."

NJ Transit President & CEO Kevin Corbett called Imperatore "a true pioneer in the transportation industry and a great friend to mass transit. His unparalleled vision allowed him to build NY Waterway into an integral part of the region's transportation network."

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

