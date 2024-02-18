Winds of change: How AI could revolutionize weather forecasting

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Artificial intelligence is taking weather forecasting to the next level. In this episode of "Weather or Not," we are exploring a technology that will be a game changer in improving the accuracy of forecasts, especially vital in an era when life-threatening extreme weather events are becoming increasingly common.

Lee Goldberg first takes us into the weeds of how he constructs a forecast -- the mix of science, technology, historical climate knowledge, and, of course, gut. Pattern recognition may often be the deciding factor in shaping a forecast -- seeing a particular storm setup, say, and understanding how things turned out the last time we had a similar scenario on a weather map.

Pattern recognition and previous data will play an outsized role as AI starts to infuse weather forecasting. Alex Levy, CEO of Atmo, is a leader in this space, and explains how AI can tap deep learning to produce weather forecasts, making huge leaps in accuracy that would normally take decades to achieve.

"The pattern recognition that you're doing as a meteorologist is precisely what new AI forecasting models are doing on a very, very grand scale," explains Levy.

Join us for this fascinating peek at the future of forecasting, something that will impact all of us.

