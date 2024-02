Silverball Arcade in Asbury Park takes visitors back in time with retro games

ASBURY PARK, N.J. -- A Jersey shore arcade can take its visitors back in time.

Silverball Arcade has only been open for about 15 years, but its games are familiar to generations dating all the way back to the 1950s.

The arcade is located in Asbury Park, NJ, right on the boardwalk, less than an hour and a half from Philadelphia.

Visitors pay an entrance fee and that fee covers an unlimited amount of games.