Ash Wednesday marks beginning of Christian season of Lent

Churches observe Ash Wednesday, marking the first day of the Christian season of Lent.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Christians are marking Ash Wednesday, which begins the season of Lent.

It's the 40-day period of prayer, self-sacrifice, and acts of charity in preparation for Holy Week and Easter.

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan will be one of many locations to mark the day with in-person services.

Parishioners should check with their local parishes for a schedule of mass services or Liturgy of the Word.

The ashes are made from the charred remains of palm fronds from the prior year's Palm Sunday. They are placed onto a parishioner's forehead in the sign of the cross to symbolize that God made everyone out of dust, and all shall return to dust at the end of their lives.

Catholics then wear the ashes for the rest of the day as a sign of penance for their sins.

ALSO READ| NJ family advocating for bone marrow registry after leukemia diagnosis

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts