Asian-American woman on way to rally had sign stolen, punched in face in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The NYPD is confirming yet another assault of an Asian-American woman.

It happened late Sunday morning in Manhattan.

The 37-year-old woman was on her way to an Asian-American rally at the time of the attack.

The man apparently took a sign she was carrying to the rally, stomped on it and threw it into the garbage.

When the victim asked the man why he did that, he punched her twice in the face with a closed fist.

The victim suffered a cut to her lip and a sprained ankle while chasing after the suspect.

She was taken to Lenox Hill Healthplex Hospital for treatment. The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

The attacker is described as being approximately 6'1" tall, 200 pounds, with a medium complexion, slim build, black hair, last seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a black baseball hat, a black face mask, black sneakers and carrying a green backpack.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

TOP NEWS | 'Go back to China': Racist rant suspect ID'd as daughter of late NY senator
EMBED More News Videos

In this Eyewitness News exclusive, CeFaan Kim tracks down the suspect whose racist rant inside a New York City cab went viral.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york citybias crimehate crimeracismhate crime investigationasian american
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 1 killed in crash on NJ Turnpike in Newark
In-person learning resumes today at NYC high schools
Mother: Headmaster made Black son kneel during apology
AstraZeneca says US trial shows vaccine 79% effective
What to do if you get a call from a debt collector
Several people hurt in 3-alarm fire at NYC apartment building
Winery offers $10,000 a month dream job
Show More
Man shot in the leg while walking near Times Square
AccuWeather Forecast: Abundant sunshine
Trump set to launch new social media platform
Man fatally shot following argument in Brooklyn
Dr. Fauci to star in new children's book
More TOP STORIES News