Asian-American woman leaving rally with daughter had sign stolen, punched in face in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10427847" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In this Eyewitness News exclusive, CeFaan Kim tracks down the suspect whose racist rant inside a New York City cab went viral.

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The NYPD is confirming yet another assault of an Asian-American woman. This is the 15th assault on a member of the Asian community this year.It happened late Sunday morning in Manhattan.The 37-year-old woman was leaving an Asian-American rally in Union Square with her 7-year-old daughter at the time of the attack.The mother didn't want to give her name but says she is still shaken up.She sprained her ankle, is on crutches, and still has bruises and lacerations on her face.She says the man approached her and asked for her sign.She thought he was heading to the rally so she gave it to him and that's when she saw him tearing it up and stuffing it a trash can.When she asked him to stop, he hit her twice in the face, so she chased him."He was destroying the sign and trying to put it in the trash can, so I walked forward and towards him saying, 'What are you doing?' And he just came in front of me and punched me in the face, and then I think I stopped for a little bit, and then I chased him. And there were some people around as well, and I just wanted to get him and call the police," the victim said."Just the last few days there were two women attacked, an elderly man attacked simply because of who they are," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "This is just something that sickens me and it angers me and we will deal with it aggressively."Several Good Samaritans did rush to the woman and child's aid and managed to get cell phone video of the attacker.The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.The attacker is described as being approximately 6'1" tall, 200 pounds, with a medium complexion, slim build, black hair, last seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a black baseball hat, a black face mask, black sneakers and carrying a green backpack.Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------