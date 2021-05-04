Resources, organizations that support Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders

LOCAL RESOURCES

NATIONAL RESOURCES

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Here are the organizations that are working to support Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in our community and throughout the nation.Delivers possibilities to underserved Asian and immigrant youth from low-income families in NYC.The Asian American Federation's mission is to raise the influence and well-being of the pan-Asian American community through research, policy advocacy, public awareness and organizational development.Asian Americans for Equality (AAFE) is a leading housing, social service, andcommunity development organization. The non-profit connects New Yorkers to safe housing, tenant counseling, social support programs, and senior and immigration services, all of which have become even more importantduring the COVID-19 crisis.Hamilton-Madison House is a non-profit settlement house established in 1898 to improve the quality of life for NYC. They foster the well-being of vulnerable populations including the elderly, children, the ill and handicapped, new immigrants and refugees and the unemployed.Heart of Dinner delivers fresh meals using local ingredients to those most vulnerable.KCS' mission is to be a bridge for Korean immigrants and the wider Asian community to fully integrate into society and overcome any economic, health and linguistic barriers so that they become independent and thriving members of the community.This organization offers free resources to local businessesin Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood.Throughout the pandemic, Welcome to Chinatown has launchedseveral initiativesto provide relief for small businesses, distribute fresh food from local stores to food-insecure residents, and amplify the voices of those mostvulnerable in the Chinatown community.Asian Americans have been part of the American story since its earliest days, and are now the U.S.'s fastest-growing racial group with the potential and power to shape our nation and the policies that affect us. Our mission is to advance civil and human rights for Asian Americans and to build and promote a fair and equitable society for all.Report anti-Asian hate incidents, including violence, harassment, discrimination, shunning and child bullying against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S. The Stop AAPI Hate reporting center was launched March 19, 2020, in response to the alarming escalation in xenophobia and bigotry resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded by Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council (A3PCON), Chinese for Affirmative Action (CAA) and San Francisco State University's Asian American Studies Department, the center recognizes that in order to effectively address anti-Asian racism, we must work to end all forms of racism toward Black, Indigenous and other communities of color.NAAPIMHA promotes the mental health and well-being of the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. Racial trauma is real and can be emotionally paralyzing. It can result in fear, depression, anxiety, hopelessness, humiliation, sleeplessness and high levels of stress. NAAPIMHA offers a database of service providers in all 50 states for mental health and behavioral health services for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.The Center for Asian American Media (CAAM) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to presenting stories that convey the richness and diversity of Asian American experiences to the broadest audience possible. Its popular film festival, CAAMFest, offers live virtual film screenings and on-demand screenings. CAAM empowers filmmakers to achieve their full potential by providing training, funding distribution and access to professional networks.AAPIP is a national membership organization dedicated to expanding and mobilizing philanthropic and community resources for underserved AAPI communities to build a more just and equitable society. With 11 regional chapters around the country, AAPIP's programs are designed to engage AAPI communities and philanthropy to address unmet needs. The organization believes that democracy thrives when we leverage individual action for collective good; lasting change is achieved by strengthening and empower those who are most impacted; and philanthropy is most effective when it is equitable and inclusive.