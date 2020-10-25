Longtime NYC barbershop closing due to the pandemic

Astor Place Hairstylists says it has been impossible to turn a profit, even since reopening in July.
The shop has weathered tough times before during its 75-year history, but with added expenses and fewer customers, the plan now is to shut down before Thanksgiving.
"We tried to make a go of it," owner Paul Vezza said. "We need more than this to cover the expenses and the money. It flows out like water."
The shop's customers over the years include Robert De Niro, Kevin Bacon, and Mayor Bill de Blasio.
A GoFundMe account has been set up not to help save the business, but rather to aid the hair stylists that will be out of work.
